Mountain View Houses for Sale in Valle del Guadalhorce, Spain

2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alhaurin de la Torre, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alhaurin de la Torre, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 3
4 Bedroom Detached Homes with Private Pools and Gardens in a Residential area of Alhaurín de…
$862,757
Villa 9 bedrooms in Alhaurin el Grande, Spain
Villa 9 bedrooms
Alhaurin el Grande, Spain
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 087 m²
6+1 House in the Residential Complex with Fitness Center in Alhaurin el Grande, Málaga The n…
$908,585
