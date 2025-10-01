Show property on map Show properties list
Bungalows in Valencia, Spain

Bungalow 1 bedroom in Calp, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
$146,701
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
In one of the most attractive enclaves in the south of the Costa Blanca is this new resident…
$264,063
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 89 m²
Located in Pilar de la Horadada, in the province of Alicante, this exclusive residential com…
$304,552
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 103 m²
New exclusive residential complex located in El Raso, Guardamar del Segura. The project incl…
$305,139
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 185 m²
In this complex, you will be able to build your dream home just minutes from some of the mos…
$445,855
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
Ontdek het fantastische nieuwbouwproject in de populaire wijk Torre de la Horadada, op slech…
$439,987
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 96 m²
Located in the prestigious resort of La Finca in the southern part of the Costa Blanca, thes…
$390,813
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
$293,686
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
We present to your attention a new gated complex in Torrevieja, just 700 meters from the bea…
$334,479
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
These luxury apartments, located in a prestigious complex with a swimming pool, are the epit…
$526,951
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 151 m²
New bungalows with sea views in La Mata, TorreviejaPrivileged location 300 meters from the b…
$727,639
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 360 m²
Discover a new complex of luxury apartments in Pilar de la Horadada, one of the most attract…
$492,799
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
Discover this new residential complex located in Finestrat, a privileged location in the Mar…
$498,785
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
The complex includes 144 luxury apartments with spacious terraces. These 144 houses are dist…
$386,118
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 118 m²
This exclusive residential complex in Pilar de la Horadada represents a new definition of mo…
$464,633
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
We present to your attention a new gated complex in Torrevieja, just 700 meters from the bea…
$352,083
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
Located in a quiet residential area in the south of the Costa Blanca, this exclusive boutiqu…
$421,326
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 103 m²
New houses in Pilar de la Horadada with private poolModern houses near the beachDiscover thi…
$383,653
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 93 m²
New bungalows with solarium or garden in Pilar de la HoradadaModern residential complex on t…
$334,479
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
New bungalows in La Finca Golf, Algorfa - luxury and nature on the Costa BlancaExclusive res…
$390,813
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
The new bungalow complex, located in a privileged location in the center of Pilar de la Hora…
$305,022
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
Discover this new residential complex located in Finestrat, a privileged location in the Mar…
$498,785
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 103 m²
New exclusive residential complex located in El Raso, Guardamar del Segura. The project incl…
$288,708
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/2
$349,890
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 122 m²
$381,424
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
An exclusive residential complex offering a modern and functional lifestyle in the heart of …
$345,042
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 109 m²
This exclusive residential complex of new construction is located in one of the most prestig…
$450,667
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
Located in the city center and close to the best beaches of the Costa Blanca, these apartmen…
$374,382
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Jacarilla, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Jacarilla, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 94 m²
Modern residential complex in Hacarilla, Alicante, consists of 37 apartments with 2 and 3 be…
$186,017
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Located just a stone’s throw from the centre of San Miguel de Salinas, this new residential …
$280,493
