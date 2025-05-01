Show property on map Show properties list
Short-term rental houses in Torrevieja, Spain

4
11 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey townhouse 350 meters from the sea, from the sandy beach NAU FRAGOS and 10-15 minu…
$68
per night
3 bedroom house in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom house
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
The house in the closed complex "Aguamarina" within walking distance from the sea and the wi…
$96
per night
3 bedroom house in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom house
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
New house by the sea with its own swimming pool in one of the prestigious urbanizations of E…
$79
per night
3 bedroom house in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom house
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
Duplex in one of the prestigious urbanizations, in a quiet part of the city, in a residence …
$96
per night
2 bedroom house in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom house
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
A house with a swimming pool is rented in the Los Balcones conservation area. The house is t…
$57
per night
2 bedroom bungalow in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom bungalow
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 2
Bungalow by the sea! In a closed scenic residence with a swimming pool and a green play area…
$57
per night
2 bedroom bungalow in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom bungalow
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for rent a house - bright, with two bedrooms. Has 2 floors: on the first there is a…
$57
per night
3 bedroom bungalow in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom bungalow
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
Bungalows are rented in the elite area "AGUA NUEVAS" in the residence with a swimming pool. …
$68
per night
3 bedroom house in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom house
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
House near the sea in one of the prestigious urbanizations of the city "Calas Blancas 9". It…
$68
per night
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
A house with a swimming pool is rented in the Los Balcones conservation area. The house cons…
$74
per night
3 bedroom bungalow in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom bungalow
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
We offer a bungalow - light, with three bedrooms. Available: large living room with sofa, ki…
$68
per night
