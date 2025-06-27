Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 3 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Villa in El Raso, Guardamar del Segura. Salon with dining area, spacious kitchen, 3 bedrooms…
$333,809
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
New triplex in Williamartine, Orihuela Costa. Large salon, American kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 3 b…
$271,436
Villa 4 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 140 m²
Villa in La Mata. Salon, American kitchen, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, terrace, solarium. The t…
$1,01M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 960 m²
Elegant villa, typical of Spanish architecture, in one of the most prestigious residential a…
$4,85M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 177 m²
3-storey villa in Finestrat. Large salon, kitchen, 4 bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, 4 bat…
$565,973
3 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Apartments on the first floor (in Russian 2nd floor) in La Zenia, Orihuela Costa. Salon, ope…
$223,502
Villa 3 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 141 m²
Villa in a residential complex located in the town of Las Filipinas, the coast of Orihuela C…
$389,251
Villa 3 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 211 m²
Villa in La Marina for Sale
$468,949
2 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Apartments on the first floor (in Russian 2nd floor) in Pilar de la Horadada, Alicante. Salo…
$171,987
2 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Apartment in San Miguel de Salinas
$167,482
2 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Apartments in Laguna Park complex, Ciudad Quesada. Salon, American kitchen, 2 bedrooms with …
$160,552
2 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
The new residential complex, consisting of 124 apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms and penth…
$190,583
Villa 3 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
2-storey villa in Ciudad Quesada, Rohales. Salon, American kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms,…
$405,653
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
2-storey townhouse in Aguas Nuevas, Torrevieja. Salon, American kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathr…
$278,944
Villa 4 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Villa in Torrevieja. Salon, American kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, terrace, solarium. Th…
$525,547
2 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Apartments on the ground floor in Pilar de La Horadada. Salon, American kitchen, 2 large bed…
$184,692
2 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Apartments on the lower floor in Torrevieja. Salon, American kitchen, 2 bedrooms with built-…
$190,583
Villa 3 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Villa in Benijofar. Salon, American kitchen, 3 bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, 2 bathrooms…
$282,409
3 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Apartments on the first floor (in Russian 2nd floor) in Los Alcazares, Mar Menor. Salon, kit…
$179,032
3 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Apartments on the ground floor in Finestrat, near Benidorm. Salon, kitchen with household ap…
$276,056
Villa 3 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 424 m²
Villa in Las Colinas Golf, Orihuela Costa. Salon, American kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms,…
$802,758
Villa 3 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 227 m²
Villa in Williamartin, Orihuela Costa. Salon, American kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, ter…
$416,857
Villa 3 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Villa in Orihuela for sale
$369,500
3 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Apartments on the first line in the complex of Panorama Mar, Punta Prima, Torrevieja, with s…
$196,243
3 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Apartments on the ground floor in the urbanization of La Veleta, Torrevieja. Salon with acce…
$252,955
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
A family townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms is located on the New Golden Mile, in the…
$358,065
Villa 3 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
Villa in Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Las Lagunas. Large salon with kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathr…
$316,483
Villa 4 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 232 m²
Villa in La Mata
$2,31M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 402 m²
Excellent villa with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and the coast. Located on one …
$3,35M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 236 m²
Villa in Ciudad Quesada, Rojales. Large salon, kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, terrace 18 …
$571,749
