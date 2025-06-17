Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Santa Brigida, Spain

4 bedroom apartment in El Palmeral, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
El Palmeral, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
This stunning, recently refurbished south/west-facing penthouse apartment is located frontli…
$3,18M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in El Palmeral, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
El Palmeral, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Discover the luxury of living in this impressive penthouse located in the heart of Nueva And…
$780,231
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in El Palmeral, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
El Palmeral, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Welcome to your dream home in Marbella! This beautifully renovated 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apa…
$612,626
Leave a request
