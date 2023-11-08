Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain

apartments
7
8 properties total found
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments in Marbella Near the Beaches of Costa del Sol The developer recognizes th…
€1,10M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments in Marbella Near the Beaches of Costa del Sol The developer recognizes th…
€540,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments in Marbella Near the Beaches of Costa del Sol The developer recognizes th…
€699,000
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments in Marbella Near the Beaches of Costa del Sol The developer recognizes th…
€840,000
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments in Marbella Near the Beaches of Costa del Sol The developer recognizes th…
€880,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments in Marbella Near the Beaches of Costa del Sol The developer recognizes th…
€860,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Floor 2/8
First Line Apartment San Pedro beach, Marbella 690,000 € Living area 145m2  terrace 90m2 …
€690,000
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 443 m²
Number of floors 4
6 Bedroomed Elegant Villa with a Private Lift in Marbella This recently built detached villa…
€5,00M
