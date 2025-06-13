Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Salobrena
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Salobrena, Spain

1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Salobrena, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Salobrena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 83 m²
This house has 2 full bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an additional guest room with a folding bed.…
$270,754
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go