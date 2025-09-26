  1. Realting.com
New Buildings in Los Alcazares, Spain

Los Alcazares, Spain
from
$370,155
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 85–112 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Residents can enjoy the communal pool and landscaped gardens created for relaxation and relaxation. Private gardens, decorated with artificial grass, harmoniously complement each villa.For your convenience, there is an underground parking space with a pre-installation for charging electric v…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
85.0 – 101.0
373,482 – 408,496
House
103.0 – 112.0
500,699 – 570,727
