Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Commercial
  4. Region of Murcia
  5. Restaurants and cafes

Restaurants for sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

сommercial property
5
Restaurant To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurant with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Cartagena, Spain
Restaurant with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Cartagena, Spain
Area 110 m²
Floor 1
Recently Refurbished Bar and Restaurant in Tourist Area in Cartagena Murcia The restaurant i…
€480,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir