Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Oliva
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for Sale in in Oliva, Spain

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Oliva, Spain
5 bedroom house
Oliva, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
(RU) Продаётся дом в Oliva в районе Oliva, Zona de - Oliva. Общая площадь 262.00 м2, участок…
$1,16M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Villa 2 bedrooms in Oliva, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 282 m²
House for sale with land in Oliva. Rustic terrain. There is the main house, dovecote, garage…
$178,939
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go