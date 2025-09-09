  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Malaga
  4. Apartment in a new building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga

Apartment in a new building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga

Malaga, Spain
from
$403,789
;
19
Leave a request
ID: 27616
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Malaga Costa del Sol
  • City
    Malaga

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Exclusive Apartments with Rooftop Pool in Málaga’s Historic Center

Málaga’s historic center is one of the most vibrant areas in southern Spain, where tradition and modern life blend seamlessly. Here, narrow streets filled with charming cafés, authentic tapas bars, and boutiques open onto grand squares lined with historic landmarks, museums, and cultural attractions. Living in this part of the city means being surrounded by history, art, and the Mediterranean atmosphere on a daily basis.

The apartments for sale in Málaga stand out with a prime location. From the development, the golden sands of La Malagueta Beach are just 1 km away, while Málaga Airport can be reached in 9 km. For those who enjoy the glamour of the Costa del Sol, Puerto Banús is located 54 km away, and Marbella is 47 km away, offering easy access to both local city life and exclusive coastal destinations.

The communal areas have been designed to provide both relaxation and leisure. The rooftops of the buildings feature swimming pools, sunbathing decks, and lounge areas, where residents can unwind while enjoying panoramic views of the city. The project also includes landscaped spaces and private underground parking, adding convenience and comfort to everyday living.

Inside, the apartments combine contemporary design with a warm and inviting atmosphere. Large windows and open-plan layouts ensure that each residence is filled with natural light, while high-quality finishes and modern kitchens create a functional and stylish environment. Spacious terraces and balconies extend the living areas outdoors, making the most of the Andalusian climate.


AGP-01006

Location on the map

Malaga, Spain
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Duly Lo Marabu Villas
Rojales, Spain
from
$495,320
Residential complex SLIM TOWER
Benidorm, Spain
from
$284,521
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Estepona, Spain
from
$1,21M
Residential complex POSIDONIA RESIDENCIAL
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$484,947
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$466,182
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Malaga, Spain
from
$403,789
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Show all Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Mijas, Spain
from
$671,020
The year of construction 2027
Exclusive Apartments for Comfort, Elegance, and Year-Round Outdoor Living in Mijas Golf Costa del Sol Mijas Golf is a prestigious and well-established residential area on the Costa del Sol, known for its two renowned 18-hole courses: Los Lagos and Los Olivos. Surrounded by lush landscapes an…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Show all Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$1,06M
The year of construction 2029
Luxurious and Stylish Flats in Perfect Harmony in Marbella Marbella is one of Europe’s most sought-after destinations, known for its unique blend of Mediterranean lifestyle, cosmopolitan atmosphere, and natural beauty. With its year-round sunshine, renowned golf courses, fine dining, luxury …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Cinuelica Resort - Fase 2
Residential complex Cinuelica Resort - Fase 2
Residential complex Cinuelica Resort - Fase 2
Residential complex Cinuelica Resort - Fase 2
Residential complex Cinuelica Resort - Fase 2
Residential complex Cinuelica Resort - Fase 2
Residential complex Cinuelica Resort - Fase 2
Orihuela, Spain
from
$293,080
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 92–110 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The Ciñuelica complex consists of four apartment buildings, with a total of 64 apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms and 14 bungalows with 3 bedrooms. The residential complex is built with common areas including 3 swimming pools, 2 jacuzzis, as well as a sports and children's area, where you ca…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
92.0
388,485
Apartment 3 rooms
94.0
457,942
Bungalow
110.0
388,485
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
09.09.2025
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
03.09.2025
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
22.08.2025
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
29.07.2025
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
11.07.2025
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
09.07.2025
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
10.04.2025
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
Show all publications