Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Montcada i Reixac
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Montcada i Reixac, Spain

2 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Montcada i Reixac, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Montcada i Reixac, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1
Homes Close to Nature and Amenities in Montcada i Reixac Barcelona Montcada Residencial offe…
$380,667
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Montcada i Reixac, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Montcada i Reixac, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
Homes Close to Nature and Amenities in Montcada i Reixac Barcelona Montcada Residencial offe…
$337,743
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go