Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Mataro
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Mataro, Spain

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in Mataro, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
Mataro, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 648 m²
Estate of 1917 in the area of the city of Mataro on the coast of Marezme. Distance to the ce…
$6,56M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Mataro, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go