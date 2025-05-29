Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Mataro
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Mataro, Spain

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom apartment in Mataro, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Mataro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Modern residential complex in the first line of the sea under construction in the city of Ma…
$468,552
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Mataro, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go