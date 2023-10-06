Show property on map Show properties list
Chalets for sale in Malaga, Spain

Chalet 3 bedrooms with balcony, with terrace, in good condition in Marbella, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms with balcony, with terrace, in good condition
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Looking for a home in a peaceful residential area of Nueva Andalucía? Look no further! We ha…
€670,000
Chalet 3 bedrooms with  Buses, with  Terrace, with  Schools in La Cala del Moral, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms with  Buses, with  Terrace, with  Schools
La Cala del Moral, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Chalet - Rincón de la Victoria (La Cala del Moral) , Built Surface 126m2, 321.96m2, 3 Bedro…
€459,900
Chalet 4 bedrooms with sea view, with garden, with by the sea in Marbella, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms with sea view, with garden, with by the sea
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 456 m²
Luxury estate in southern Spain, in the prestigious urbanization of La Zagaleta, quite near …
€4,50M

