Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Marina Alta
  4. Residential
  5. Chalet
  6. Terrace

Terraced Chalets in la Marina Alta, Spain

Chalet Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
$371,549
Leave a request
Chalet 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Уютное шале с 3 спальнями Фантастический дом с отоплением на отдельном участке 400m2 коммуна…
$254,635
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in la Marina Alta, Spain

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go