Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. La Janda
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in La Janda, Spain

;
Vejer de la Frontera
5
Barbate
5
11 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Vejer de la Frontera, Spain
2 bedroom house
Vejer de la Frontera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
This is a 300m2 approx plot with an unfinished building of about 70m2 approx. It has the str…
$75,933
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Vejer de la Frontera, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Vejer de la Frontera, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 254 m²
~900 m vom Strand Pinillo entferntSan Pedro Alcantara, Marbella, Malaga Urbanisierung „Bello…
$433,791
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Conil de la Frontera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Conil de la Frontera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
EL COLORADO, CONIL DE LA FRONTERA, PINAR DE ROCHE  Cádiz, Andalusia, Spain    Profitability:…
$302,569
Leave a request
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
House in Barbate, Spain
House
Barbate, Spain
Area 300 m²
I am selling a fantastic house in Barbate, the rural region of La Sepurso. You are in views …
$433,900
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Vejer de la Frontera, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vejer de la Frontera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
~700m from the beach Rustic plot of 500 m² REGISTERED in the property registry. The house ha…
$103
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Barbate, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Barbate, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Villa rebuilt in its entirety in the fishing district of Barbate. The choice of this house f…
$301,143
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Barbate, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Barbate, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 195 m²
ZAHORA  Barbate, Cadiz, Andalusia, Spain  Costa de la Luz  ~500m from the beach   The proper…
$103
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Vejer de la Frontera, Spain
Villa 1 bedroom
Vejer de la Frontera, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Finca 300 m from the beach with an area of ​​about 70 m2. It is limited by a wall, available…
$141,018
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Vejer de la Frontera, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vejer de la Frontera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
El  PALMARVejer de la Frontera,€175,000~25 m from the beach (FIRST LINE) House / Apartment o…
$189,783
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Barbate, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Barbate, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
THE PALMARVejer de la Frontera,~600m from the beach  Rustic plot of 1000 m².Two independent …
$489,263
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Barbate, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Barbate, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Town house / duplex in the historic center of Conil de La Frontera with independent / own de…
$321,076
Leave a request

Property types in La Janda

houses

Properties features in La Janda, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go