Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Jumilla
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Jumilla, Spain

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Jumilla, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Jumilla, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD VILLA IN JUMILLA New Build villa on a large plot in the municipality in Jumilla. …
$394,670
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go