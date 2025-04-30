  1. Realting.com
Residence permit in Spain

Spain
Process duration: from 1 months
Costs: from
$3,653
About the Immigration Program

Visa D for language courses in Spain is a convenient way to obtain a national student visa, learn the language, bring family members and integrate into the daily and cultural life of the country. You can study from the age of 16 with no upper age limit. There are no language requirements, you can start studying with any level of Spanish.

Reasons for obtaining: Studying at a language school,  in this case, the school must meet a number of requirements: be accredited, have a workload of 20 hours per week and a duration of 26 weeks.

You can also enroll in university preparation courses, or enroll in a university for undergraduate or graduate programs.

Receipt period:

A visa is issued for 1 month for the duration of study.

Then you can extend it by opening an individual entrepreneur, a legal entity or hiring.

from 1 months
$3,653
12 months
