Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Fuengirola
  4. Commercial

Commercial Property in Fuengirola, Spain

2 properties total found
Commercial property 85 m² in Fuengirola, Spain
Commercial property 85 m²
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 85 m²
Nice office less than a minute walk from the Fuengirola town hall. Good position, last busin…
$279,740
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
For Sale 3-Star Hotel in Fuengirola, Spain
For Sale 3-Star Hotel
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 57
Number of floors 5
For Sale: 3-Star Hotel in the Heart of Fuengirola – Just 150m from the Beach An excellent…
$11,91M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Darton Global
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go