Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Formentera del Segura
Villas
Villas for sale in Formentera del Segura, Spain
37 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden
Formentera del Segura, Spain
3
2
87 m²
About the project: the villa is located in San Fulhencio, a quiet but well-developed area, i…
€289,900
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Formentera del Segura, Spain
3
2
127 m²
Villas for sale in San Fulgencio, Costa Blanca Single -floor single -family residential comp…
€289,900
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Formentera del Segura, Spain
3
3
125 m²
Residential complex located in Benihofar, consisting of separate bungalows and villas. The b…
€350,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with Pool
Formentera del Segura, Spain
3
3
137 m²
A new residential complex consisting only of separate villas with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms…
€395,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Formentera del Segura, Spain
4
3
230 m²
Beautiful independent villa for sale in the countryside of Daya Vieja.The property has a plo…
€829,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
Formentera del Segura, Spain
3
2
229 m²
€418,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
Formentera del Segura, Spain
3
2
433 m²
€486,150
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
Formentera del Segura, Spain
3
3
133 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN SAN FULGENCIO~ ~ New Built independent villas located in the town of San…
€309,500
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
Formentera del Segura, Spain
3
3
118 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN BENIJOFAR ~ ~ New Build residential complex of 15 independent villas wit…
€360,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
Formentera del Segura, Spain
3
3
118 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN BENIJOFAR ~ ~ New Build residential complex of 15 independent villas wit…
€360,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
Formentera del Segura, Spain
3
2
433 m²
€486,150
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
Formentera del Segura, Spain
3
2
229 m²
€418,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
Formentera del Segura, Spain
3
3
133 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN SAN FULGENCIO~ ~ New Built independent villas located in the town of San…
€309,500
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
Formentera del Segura, Spain
3
3
118 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN BENIJOFAR ~ ~ New Build residential complex of 15 independent villas wit…
€360,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
Formentera del Segura, Spain
3
2
433 m²
€486,150
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
Formentera del Segura, Spain
3
2
229 m²
€418,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
Formentera del Segura, Spain
3
3
133 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN SAN FULGENCIO~ ~ New Built independent villas located in the town of San…
€309,500
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garage, with solarium
Formentera del Segura, Spain
2
2
90 m²
2 & bedrooms detached villas in Benijófar. Luxury brand new 2 & 3 bedrooms detached villas n…
€196,900
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with alarm system
Formentera del Segura, Spain
3
3
106 m²
Detached Villa in Benijófar. 3 beds detached villas with private garden and car drive in Ben…
€231,500
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with solarium, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
Formentera del Segura, Spain
3
3
121 m²
Detached Villa in Benijófar. 3 bedrooms brand new luxury detached villa in Benijofar. With p…
€324,900
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with furniture, with solarium, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
Formentera del Segura, Spain
3
3
121 m²
Detached Villa in Benijófar. 3 bedrooms brand new luxury detached villa in Benijofar. With p…
€274,900
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with utility room, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
Formentera del Segura, Spain
3
2
115 m²
Detached Villa in Benijófar. Luxury 3 bedroom villas in Benijofar. Surrounded by nature with…
€329,900
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities, with Close to Golf Course
Formentera del Segura, Spain
3
3
122 m²
Detached Villa in Benijófar. 9 incredible plots in Benijofar of between 400-500 m2 that will…
€389,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with solarium, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
Formentera del Segura, Spain
3
2
278 m²
Detached Villa in Benijófar. Luxury villas in Benijofar. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 2 ba…
€550,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with floor heating, with utility room
Formentera del Segura, Spain
3
3
304 m²
Detached Villa in Benijófar. Fantastic Villa is located in the town of Benijófar, a privileg…
€569,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with floor heating, with jacuzzi
Formentera del Segura, Spain
3
3
116 m²
Luxury villas with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in Benijofar. Includes private pool, garden a…
€279,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with floor heating, with utility room
Formentera del Segura, Spain
3
2
120 m²
Villas in Benijofar. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, terr…
€329,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with floor heating, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities, with Close to international schools
Formentera del Segura, Spain
3
2
120 m²
Villas in Benijofar. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, terr…
€319,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities, with Close to Golf Course
Formentera del Segura, Spain
3
2
221 m²
3 bedrooms brand new luxury semidetached villas in Benijófar. Semi-Detached villas in Benijó…
€264,900
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms with terrace, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities, with Close to international schools
Formentera del Segura, Spain
2
2
90 m²
2 bedrooms semidetached luxury villas near Benijofar. These new modern semidetached villas c…
€209,900
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
