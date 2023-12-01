Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Commercial
  4. Esplugues de Llobregat

Commercial real estate in Esplugues de Llobregat, Spain

1 property total found
Commercial in Esplugues de Llobregat, Spain
Commercial
Esplugues de Llobregat, Spain
For sale a plot of land with an area of 1544 m2, for the construction of 8 townhouses in the…
€1,22M
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir