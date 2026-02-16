Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Cubelles
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Cubelles, Spain

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cubelles, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cubelles, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 4
Apartments in Cubelles Close to Nature, the Sea, and City Access in Cubelles Cubelles is one…
$1,16M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go