Townhouses in Community of Madrid, Spain

Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Madrid, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Charming townhouse, recently renovated and located in a privileged location in Soto de la Mo…
$1,21M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Madrid, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Remarkable renovated corner townhouse in one of the best residential areas of Las Rosas (Mad…
$661,020
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Madrid, Spain
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 285 m²
The house in the townhouse in excellent condition in a quiet area of Madrid (Las Rosas).The …
$723,703
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Madrid, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Fantastic two-level penthouse located in the area of El Encinar de los Reyes (district of La…
$1,25M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Madrid, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Fantastic adjacent house, completely renovated, located in Tres Cantos (Madrid).On the main …
$671,277
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Madrid, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 333 m²
Fantastic corner townhouse located in Soto de Vignuelas, Tres Cantos (Madrid), near Kings Co…
$716,865
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Madrid, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 216 m²
House with terrace, located in a quiet area in the heart of Tres Cantos (Madrid). Excellent …
$592,639
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Madrid, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Beautiful duplex on the lower floor, located in Soto de la Moraleja (Moraleja/Madrid distric…
$1,13M
