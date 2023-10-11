Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Community of Madrid, Spain

Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares
74
Madrid
18
San Sebastian de los Reyes
15
Alcobendas
3
29 properties total found
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
For sale a beautiful 2-room apartment in one of the best urbanizations in Ensignar de los Re…
€775,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 121 m²
A beautiful house with a southern orientation in one of the best urbanizations of Ensignar d…
€790,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
Fantastic real estate located in the newest residential complex in Soto de La Moraleha. Surr…
€750,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 124 m²
Spacious and bright apartment with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with an area of 116 m2, in th…
€585,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
An exclusive penthouse with a terrace of 30 m is located in Las Tablas (Madrid), in a luxuri…
€610,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
Magnificent ground floor apartment with a garden located in Sanchinarro (Madrid), with 2 bed…
€575,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 143 m²
Beautiful ground floor apartment with a private garden of 196 m2 with lawn, trees and plants…
€740,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
Beautiful penthouse in a closed village. Located in Encinar de los Reyes, north and south si…
€665,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 115 m²
Spacious apartment with two bedrooms and two bathrooms in Campo de las Nacionales in a resid…
€595,000
4 room apartment with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
4 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 153 m²
Houses with 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, as well as penthouses with 1, 3 and 4 bedrooms. Closed c…
€730,000
4 room house with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
Wonderful renovated corner townhouse in one of the best residential areas of Las Rosas ( Mad…
€580,000
6 room house with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
6 room house with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 285 m²
€635,000
4 room house with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 216 m²
House with terrace located in a quiet area in the very center of Tres Cantos ( Madrid ). Gre…
€520,000
5 room house with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 333 m²
A fantastic corner townhouse located in Soto de Vinyuelas, Tres Cantos ( Madrid ), near the …
€629,000
4 room house with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 162 m²
Fantastic adjoining house, completely renovated, located in Tres Cantos ( Madrid ).On the ma…
€589,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
Beautiful and bright apartment located in the exclusive area of La Moraleha, in an urbanizat…
€650,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 128 m²
Beautiful apartment located in a closed complex in Sanchinarro. The house has 3 bedrooms, 2 …
€500,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
The property is located in a gated complex overlooking Sanchinarro and Valdebebas Park. The …
€530,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 147 m²
Very bright apartment located in Las Tablas. It consists of three bedrooms, all equipped wit…
€525,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Lovely apartment in Sancinarro, 100 m ², on the third floor with large windows that give the…
€585,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Spacious apartment with 3 bedrooms and an area of 110 m ², built in the center of Las Tablas…
€539,000
5 room house with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 441 m²
Beautiful corner villa of 441 m2 on a plot of more than 800 m2, located in one of the best u…
€2,16M
5 room house with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
Fantastic adjoining villa of 450 m ², located in the most exclusive area of El Ensignar de L…
€2,20M
5 room house with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 440 m²
An individual villa of 440 m2, located in the exclusive area of La Moraleha, just on 2 floor…
€2,48M
Apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Area 604 m²
DescriptionBuilding with 12 tourist apartments in Madrid, 3 million euros, 7% profitability.…
€3,00M
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
A whole new complex just a few steps from from La Moraleja Metro Station. Spacious open-pla…
€235,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
€209,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 139 m²
€660,000
4 room apartment with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
4 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 618 m²
€7,53M

