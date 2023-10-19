Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Comarca de la Costa Granadina
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Comarca de la Costa Granadina, Spain

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in La Herradura, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
La Herradura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 5
2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments and Penthouses in a Beachfront Compound in Almuñecar The resident…
€504,000

Properties features in Comarca de la Costa Granadina, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir