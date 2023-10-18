Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Cartagena
  5. Mansions

Mansions for sale in Cartagena, Spain

Mansion To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Mansion 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating in Cartagena, Spain
Mansion 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 481 m²
Floor 4/4
Ultra-luxurious 5 Bedroom Detached Villa with Panoramic Sea Views in Cartagena, Cape Palos C…
€4,50M

Properties features in Cartagena, Spain

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir