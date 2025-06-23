Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Calonge i Sant Antoni
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Beach Apartments for Sale in Spain

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment 50 bedrooms in Torre Valentina, Spain
Apartment 50 bedrooms
Torre Valentina, Spain
Bedrooms 50
Area 498 m²
Unique opportunity to have a property on the seafront. An old hostel that needs the entire b…
$2,85M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Calonge i Sant Antoni, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go