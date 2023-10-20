Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Benijofar
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Benijofar, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with White goods in Benijofar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with White goods
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
3 beds detached villas with private pool in Benijófar. Mediterranean style key ready brand n…
€275,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir