Apartments near golf course for sale in Benidorm, Spain

3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 196 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
$710,512
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 110 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
$387,256
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 109 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
$401,358
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 139 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
$450,171
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
€ 333,000 Sunset Cliffs is located in Benidorm, just a few minutes from Playa Poniente Beach…
$468,647
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
€ 333,000 Sunset Cliffs is located in Benidorm, just a few minutes from Playa Poniente Beach…
$941,258
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
€ 333,000 Sunset Cliffs is located in Benidorm, a few minutes from Playa Poniente beach, wit…
$429,015
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
€ 333,000 Sunset Cliffs is located in Benidorm, just a few minutes from Playa Poniente Beach…
$683,650
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 139 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
$455,595
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 110 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
$367,730
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 168 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
$667,122
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
€ 333,000 Sunset Cliffs is located in Benidorm, just a few minutes from Playa Poniente Beach…
$442,886
4 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Paradise project on the beach in Benidorm Benidorm beach has 220 houses in a glass tower wit…
$1,14M
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 113 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
$394,814
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 111 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
$359,052
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 177 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
$654,105
1 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
HOUSES WITH SEA VIEWS ON PONIENTE BEACH IN BENIDORM! Homes with 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms with…
$409,119
4 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
€ 333,000 Sunset Cliffs is located in Benidorm, just a few minutes from Playa Poniente Beach…
$974,945
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€ 333,000 Sunset Cliffs is located in Benidorm, just a few minutes from Playa Poniente Beach…
$838,215
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 112 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
$363,391
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 109 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
$405,697
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 116 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
$388,341
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 112 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
$406,781
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 115 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
$505,146
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 110 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
$397,019
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 114 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
$418,714
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 231 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
$789,698
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
Paradise project on the beach in Benidorm Benidorm beach has 220 houses in a glass tower wit…
$1,12M
4 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 262 m²
4 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 262 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
$957,835
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 157 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
$628,071
