Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Barcelona
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Sea view

Beach Duplexes for Sale in Barcelona, Spain

Duplex Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Floor 20/20
Spacious Duplex Penthouse Close to the Beach and City Amenities in Barcelona This apartment …
$2,54M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Barcelona, Spain

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go