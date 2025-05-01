Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Arroyo de la Miel Benalmadena Costa, Spain

Villa 4 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
A delightful 4 bed, 3.5 bath detached family villa in a secluded location. The property occu…
$1,10M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 262 m²
*** We have pleasure to offer for sale this very spacious 5/6 bedroom family home, one of on…
$769,858
