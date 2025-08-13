Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Antequera
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Golf-course

Houses near golf course for sale in Antequera, Spain

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Alameda, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Alameda, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Villa Heron is a brand new villa for sale, located in a closed urbanization Los Flamingos, B…
$3,35M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Antequera, Spain

with Garage
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go