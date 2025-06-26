Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Altiplano
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in Altiplano, Spain

Yecla
5
Villa Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Yecla, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Yecla, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 391 m²
NEW BUILD VILLA IN YECLA, MURCIA New Build exclusive luxury villa located within a beautif…
$899,797
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Jumilla, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Jumilla, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
NEW BUILD VILLA IN JUMILLA New Build villa on a large plot in the municipality in Jumilla. …
$395,260
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Yecla, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Yecla, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 381 m²
NEW BUILD VILLA IN YECLA, MURCIA New Build exclusive luxury villa located within a beautif…
$899,797
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Yecla, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Yecla, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 294 m²
NEW BUILD VILLA IN YECLA, MURCIA New Build exclusive luxury villa located within a beautif…
$899,797
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Altiplano, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go