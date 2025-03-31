Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Albatera
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for Sale in in Albatera, Spain

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Albatera, Spain
3 bedroom house
Albatera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Country house with a big plot to be renovated in Albatera . Country house of 70 m2 with 3 be…
$182,232
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Albatera, Spain
4 bedroom house
Albatera, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
How would it feel to invite all your posterity, children and grandchildren, daughters-in-law…
$378,065
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes