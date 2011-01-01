  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. MILARO d.o.o.

MILARO d.o.o.

Slovenia, Upravna Enota Ljubljana
;
Leave a request
Show contacts
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
9 months
Languages
Languages
English
Working time
Open now
Currently in the company: 12:36
(UTC+2:00, Europe/Ljubljana)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Slovenia
Sandra Topolovec
Sandra Topolovec
22 properties
Agencies nearby
PRO Gold
Velesdar d.o.o.
Slovenia, Upravna Enota Ljubljana
Residential property 60 Сommercial property 177 Long-term rental 1 Lands 28
Our company has many years of experience in the field of business sales, real estate sales and management, energy and capital management.
Leave a request
SLOINVEST
Slovenia, Upravna Enota Ljubljana
Company's year of foundation 2017
Residential property 47 Сommercial property 16 Long-term rental 2 Lands 5
The «Investments in Slovenia» project arose on the basis of an ever-growing demand for quality and professional services under the law on real estate services in Slovenia for the citizens of CIS and other countries. We offer selected and tested real estate options from our partners — real…
Leave a request
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Realting.com
Go