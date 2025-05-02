Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Bloke
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Bloke, Slovenia

apartments
5
houses
6
11 properties total found
House in Nova vas, Slovenia
House
Nova vas, Slovenia
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
A new house in one of the best areas of Ljubljana - in Trnovo.The modern house is designed a…
$2,22M
Leave a request
House in Nova vas, Slovenia
House
Nova vas, Slovenia
Area 185 m²
New townhouse in Ljubljana.Charming townhouse (double), which will be an ideal place to live…
$537,939
Leave a request
Apartment in Nova vas, Slovenia
Apartment
Nova vas, Slovenia
Area 92 m²
Luxury three-room apartment in the immediate suburbs of Ljubljana.A three-room apartment in …
$832,058
Leave a request
Apartment in Nova vas, Slovenia
Apartment
Nova vas, Slovenia
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 2
In the cushion, in the immediate vicinity of nature, two four -apartment Townhaus are built,…
$777,547
Leave a request
Apartment in Nova vas, Slovenia
Apartment
Nova vas, Slovenia
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 2
A new apartment in an elite complex, a lieube. New buildings boast of modern architectural d…
$763,810
Leave a request
House in Nova vas, Slovenia
House
Nova vas, Slovenia
Area 188 m²
New townhouse in Ljubljana.Charming townhouse (double), which will be an ideal place to live…
$644,692
Leave a request
House in Nova vas, Slovenia
House
Nova vas, Slovenia
Area 328 m²
$2,07M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nova vas, Slovenia
2 bedroom apartment
Nova vas, Slovenia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 12/12
Spacious 2.5-room apartment in Fužine, Most Polje, Ljubljana.Opportunity to buy a spacious a…
$331,259
Leave a request
House in Nova vas, Slovenia
House
Nova vas, Slovenia
Area 507 m²
Villa from the beginning of the last century in the center of Ljubljana. Beautiful old vill…
$1,04M
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Nova vas, Slovenia
Studio apartment
Nova vas, Slovenia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 8/12
PERFECT STUDIO APARTMENT IN LJUBLJANA - SUITABLE FOR INVESTMENT OR OWN LIFE.We present you w…
$116,524
Leave a request
House in Nova vas, Slovenia
House
Nova vas, Slovenia
Area 883 m²
LUXURY VILLA IN A SECLUDED LOCATIONAn exclusive luxury villa located in a beautiful and secl…
$2,38M
Leave a request

Properties features in Bloke, Slovenia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go