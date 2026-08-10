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Residential properties for sale in Koper, Slovenia

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houses
9
10 properties total found
House in Koper, Slovenia
House
Koper, Slovenia
Area 101 m²
Townhouse with partial views of the Adriatic.Small house of 101 m2, built in 1920 and comple…
$447,566
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House in Koper, Slovenia
House
Koper, Slovenia
Area 125 m²
New house with one of the most beautiful views of the Adriatic SeaFor sale is a new detached…
$1,08M
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House in Koper, Slovenia
House
Koper, Slovenia
Area 135 m²
Modern house in the center of Coper - bright spaces, excellent transport accessibility and h…
$813,096
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TekceTekce
6 bedroom house in Koper, Slovenia
6 bedroom house
Koper, Slovenia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive modern house with a beautiful view of Koper and Trieste, with a total area of 208 …
$1,03M
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Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
House in Koper, Slovenia
House
Koper, Slovenia
Area 208 m²
Exclusive modern house with beautiful views of Koper and TriesteHouse with beautiful open se…
$1,03M
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4 bedroom house in Koper, Slovenia
4 bedroom house
Koper, Slovenia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
We are selling a superior detached house in Koper, located in a quiet location. The house wa…
$2,28M
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Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
3 bedroom house in Koper, Slovenia
3 bedroom house
Koper, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
For sale is a beautiful terraced house on the seafront in Koper, ideal for families or indiv…
$786,620
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Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
4 bedroom house in Koper, Slovenia
4 bedroom house
Koper, Slovenia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
We are selling a superior detached house in Koper, located in a quiet location. The house wa…
$2,27M
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Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
3 bedroom apartment in Koper, Slovenia
3 bedroom apartment
Koper, Slovenia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Floor 3/3
In a quiet location in the very centre of Koper, just a step away from the hustle and bustle…
$535,813
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Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
3 bedroom house in Crni Kal, Slovenia
3 bedroom house
Crni Kal, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
This stunning and completely renovated old Istrian house is now on the market, offering 150 …
$581,415
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Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
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