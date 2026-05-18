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Residence permit in Slovenia

Slovenia Slovenia
Process duration: from 1 months
Costs: from
$30,000
;
Residence permit in Slovenia
Residence permit
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About the Immigration Program

Comprehensive service for obtaining a residence permit on the basis of starting a business:

  • registration
  • bank account
  • residence permit for the founder

Additional services:

  • Search for real estate for office and other purposes for business or for life
  • permitting documentation for business
  • Business support (lawyer + accountant)
Advantages
Process duration
Process duration
from 1 months
Costs
Costs
from
$30,000
Duration
Duration
1 months
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Residence permit in Slovenia
Slovenia Slovenia
from
$30,000
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Other Immigration Programs
Residence permit
Residence permit in Slovenia
Residence permit in Slovenia
Slovenia Slovenia
from
$1,570
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 2 months
The optimal scheme is selected and there is complete support until the moment of receipt of documents. It includes the execution of all documents, in instances and their submission to state bodies, an option is possible online, without your personal presence.
Immigration consultant
NovusPro
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