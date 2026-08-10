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Residential properties for sale in Upravna Enota Domzale, Slovenia

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Menges
3
6 properties total found
Villa in Topole, Slovenia
Villa
Topole, Slovenia
Area 160 m²
Two-apartment house in Kranjsko Gore - a popular alpine ski resortSeparate house, garage, la…
$914,040
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House in Domzale, Slovenia
House
Domzale, Slovenia
Area 332 m²
Furnished house in the elite suburb of Ljubljana.Fully equipped family house in an excellent…
$802,685
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Villa in Topole, Slovenia
Villa
Topole, Slovenia
Area 362 m²
New house in the popular resort of BledA beautiful, quiet place in Bled offers an opportunit…
$574,427
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TekceTekce
Villa in Topole, Slovenia
Villa
Topole, Slovenia
Area 213 m²
Bohinska is fast. The house is 7 km from the famous Alpine Lake Bohinj.In a quiet location f…
$741,268
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House in Domzale, Slovenia
House
Domzale, Slovenia
Area 400 m²
New luxury house in the popular suburb of Ljubljana.In an exceptional location, surrounded b…
$2,15M
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5 bedroom house in Lukovica, Slovenia
5 bedroom house
Lukovica, Slovenia
Bedrooms 5
Area 508 m²
Number of floors 3
Located only 25km from Ljubljana and surrounded by nature, enter the beautiful grounds of th…
$2,55M
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Property types in Upravna Enota Domzale

houses

Properties features in Upravna Enota Domzale, Slovenia

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