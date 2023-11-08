Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Residential
  4. Upravna Enota Domzale

Residential properties for sale in Upravna Enota Domzale, Slovenia

Domzale
6
6 properties total found
House in Domzale, Slovenia
House
Domzale, Slovenia
Area 332 m²
€669,000
2 room apartment in Domzale, Slovenia
2 room apartment
Domzale, Slovenia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Apartment in the nearest suburb of Ljubljana. Attractive 3-room apartment in Domzale, with …
€230,000
Apartment in Domzale, Slovenia
Apartment
Domzale, Slovenia
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/2
Three bedroom duplex apartment near Domzale, the popular nearest suburb of Ljubljana. A bri…
€299,000
House in Domzale, Slovenia
House
Domzale, Slovenia
Area 395 m²
€695,000
House in Domzale, Slovenia
House
Domzale, Slovenia
Area 209 m²
€490,000
House in Domzale, Slovenia
House
Domzale, Slovenia
Area 418 m²
Wonderful & nbsp; home in a great location …
€679,000

Property types in Upravna Enota Domzale

houses

Properties features in Upravna Enota Domzale, Slovenia

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir