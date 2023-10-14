UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Slovenia
Residential
Ljubljana
Residential properties for sale in Ljubljana, Slovenia
apartments
27
houses
8
Clear all
31 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3
1
184 m²
5/5
For sale a modern penthouse duplex apartment in an accessible and family-friendly location (…
€598,000
Recommend
4 room house
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
4
2
162 m²
1
For sale a wonderfully arranged terraced house in a quiet location with an excellent floor p…
€550,000
Recommend
4 room house
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
4
2
268 m²
2
For sale a modern and very well-built semi-detached house located in a quiet location in Trn…
€1,70M
Recommend
3 room house
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3
2
250 m²
2
In an excellent and quiet location below Rožnik stands a beautifully residential house for s…
€959,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with furniture, in city center
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3
2
219 m²
For sale new, luxury apartments in the suburb Trnovo! In an excellent, quiet location in …
€989,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, in city center
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
2
1
239 m²
New, bright, comfortable and varied 3 bedroom apartment in a new building in Šiška (167.5 m2…
€1,20M
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, in city center, with basement
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
2
2
239 m²
We are renting a newer, bright, comfortable and lively 3-room penthouse apartment (usable ar…
€5,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with furniture, in city center
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3
2
126 m²
2/3
Spacious and lively apartment in the city center with high ceilings, in the pedestrian zone,…
€585,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, in city center, with basement
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
4
2
183 m²
2/4
Old city, bright and luxuriously furnished apartment in the city center, in Tabor. The ap…
€2,700
Recommend
4 room house
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
7
5
415 m²
2
Prestigious Villa with Breathtaking View of Rožna Dolina and mountain Krim. Just complete…
€2,99M
Recommend
3 room house in city center, with parking
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3
1
252 m²
1
We present a beautiful modern house that combines living comfort and city life in the best w…
€1,70M
Recommend
4 room house in city center, with parking
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
4
3
213 m²
2
A brand new house under construction - an oasis of modern comfort and luxury. We are prou…
€995,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
1
1
40 m²
For Rent: Beautiful New Apartment in the Heart of the City! We offer you the opportunity …
€1,500
Recommend
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
68 m²
1/6
New apartment in the popular area of Ljubljana, Bezhigrad. 2 bedroom apartment 68.48 m2 wit…
€310,212
Recommend
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
56 m²
1/3
€195,000
Recommend
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
61 m²
New apartment in the popular area of Ljubljana, Bezhigrad. 2 bedroom apartment of 60.85 m2 …
€286,390
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
4
3
415 m²
3
We are selling a prestigious villa with a beautiful view of the Rozna dolina all the way to …
€3,40M
Recommend
3 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3
2
225 m²
Sale of apartments in the new neighborhood Devana Park II. The Devana Park II neighborhood o…
€1,01M
Recommend
3 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3
2
233 m²
Sale of apartments in the new neighborhood Devana Park II. The Devana Park II neighborhood o…
€770,985
Recommend
2 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
2
2
74 m²
Sale of apartments in the new neighborhood Devana Park II. The Devana Park II neighborhood o…
€365,623
Recommend
1 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
1
1
61 m²
Sale of apartments in the new neighborhood Devana Park II. The Devana Park II neighborhood o…
€338,885
Recommend
2 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
2
2
81 m²
Sale of apartments in the new neighborhood Devana Park II. The Devana Park II neighborhood o…
€476,883
Recommend
Apartment 1 bathroom
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
1
27 m²
Sale of apartments in the new neighborhood Devana Park II. The Devana Park II neighborhood o…
€183,536
Recommend
2 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
2
2
147 m²
Sale of apartments in the new neighborhood Devana Park II. The Devana Park II neighborhood o…
€569,784
Recommend
3 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3
2
100 m²
Sale of apartments in the new neighborhood Devana Park II. The Devana Park II neighborhood o…
€524,494
Recommend
1 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
1
1
121 m²
4/4
Residence Carpe Diem by dr. Bitenc The residence represents a unique product range on the…
€614,748
Recommend
1 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
1
1
70 m²
3/4
Residence Carpe Diem by dr. Bitenc The residence represents a unique product range on the Sl…
€411,372
Recommend
1 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
1
1
63 m²
2/4
Residence Carpe Diem by dr. Bitenc The residence represents a unique product range on the Sl…
€386,743
Recommend
1 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
1
1
89 m²
1/4
Residence Carpe Diem by dr. Bitenc The residence represents a unique product range on the Sl…
€490,979
Recommend
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
160 m²
Elite apartment in Ljubljana. Luxurious furnished four-room apartment in a prestigious area…
€1,10M
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Ljubljana, Slovenia
with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL