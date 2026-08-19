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Residential properties for sale in Ljubljana, Slovenia

;
apartments
21
houses
24
45 properties total found
House in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
House
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 161 m²
AN EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY!   FULLY EQUIPPED, MODERN SEMI-DETACHED HOUSE Location: Lj…
$1,45M
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Agency
MILARO d.o.o.
Languages
English
Villa in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Villa
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 125 m²
New house with one of the most beautiful views of the Adriatic SeaFor sale is a new detached…
$1,09M
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3 bedroom house in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 bedroom house
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 254 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: a contemporary terraced house in the well-planned residential community Zeleni Gaj…
$1,45M
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Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
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Villa in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Villa
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 101 m²
Townhouse with partial views of the Adriatic.Small house of 101 m2, built in 1920 and comple…
$448,098
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Villa in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Villa
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 214 m²
Private residence with sea viewsWe offer you an exclusive sale of a completely private resid…
$1,74M
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3 bedroom apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 bedroom apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa Stanežiče is a modern, high-standard four-apartment semi-detached house, situated in a…
$1,10M
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Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Villa
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 286 m²
Modern house in the center of LjubljanaIn a convenient location, in close proximity to the c…
$2,34M
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House in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
House
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 3
House in 5 minutes by foot from Tivoli Center and Park, LubljanaDetached house in a quiet gr…
$760,233
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Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 153 m²
Floor 1/3
Modern 3-room apartment with a large summer terrace and a view of the Lubljana Castle and Mo…
$1,15M
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House in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
House
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 263 m²
House in the centre of LjubljanaIn one of the most attractive areas of Ljubljana, in a quiet…
$2,41M
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Villa in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Villa
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 109 m²
House with sea views surrounded by olive grovesSeparately standing partially renovated stone…
$1,16M
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Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/3
New furnished apartment in Ljubljana, in the first biophilic LCD in SloveniaTwo-bedroom apar…
$529,612
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Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/3
New furnished apartment in Ljubljana, in the first biophilic LCD in SloveniaTwo-bedroom apar…
$529,004
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3 bedroom apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 bedroom apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
This is an exceptional opportunity to buy a beautiful apartment in one of Ljubljana’s most d…
$723,479
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Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 298 m²
EXCLUSIVITY: DUPLEX PENTHOUSE WITH A VIEW OF LJUBLJANA CASTLE Location: Ljubljana-Trnovo,…
$3,65M
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Agency
MILARO d.o.o.
Languages
English
Villa in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Villa
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 208 m²
Exclusive modern house with beautiful views of Koper and TriesteHouse with beautiful open se…
$1,04M
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House in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
House
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 286 m²
Modern house in the center of LjubljanaIn a convenient location, in close proximity to the c…
$2,34M
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Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 452 m²
Floor 6/7
New premium class apartment in the center of LjubljanaIn the heart of the capital, we exclus…
$4,58M
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Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 91 m²
Three-bedroom apartment in one of the most popular areas of Ljubljana, in BejigradWe bring t…
$626,086
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Villa in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Villa
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bathrooms count 7
Area 720 m²
Aparthotel in front of Aqualune Water Park.Tourist complex of 7 apartments (6 apartments and…
$1,86M
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Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 168 m²
New four-bedroom apartment with atrium in Ljubljana.Parmova Street is a new urban residentia…
$799,710
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Villa in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Villa
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 3
House in 5 minutes by foot from Tivoli Center and Park, LubljanaDetached house in a quiet gr…
$767,857
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Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 205 m²
ABOVE-STANDARD APARTMENT - SEARCHABLE LOCATION Location: Ljubljana-Bežigrad   Year …
$1,04M
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Agency
MILARO d.o.o.
Languages
English
Villa in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Villa
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 163 m²
We bring to your attention five new houses from the famous manufacturer Lumar, located in a …
$952,986
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Villa in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Villa
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 263 m²
House in the centre of LjubljanaIn one of the most attractive areas of Ljubljana, in a quiet…
$2,40M
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Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 92 m²
Apartment in one of the most popular residential complexes on the Adriatic coast.In a quiet …
$751,985
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Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 90 m²
Three-bedroom apartment in one of the most popular areas of Ljubljana, in BejigradWe bring t…
$629,052
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3 bedroom apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 bedroom apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 277 m²
Floor 3/4
Nestled in the vibrant Mestni trg of Ljubljana’s City Centre, this fully renovated apartment…
$1,46M
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Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Villa
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 348 m²
House with swimming pool and views of the Adriatic SeaWe offer to your attention a beautiful…
$1,72M
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Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 120 m²
Elegant spacious apartment on the Slovenian Adriatic coastIn the prestigious area of Portoro…
$1,02M
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Properties features in Ljubljana, Slovenia

with Garage
with Terrace
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