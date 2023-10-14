Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ljubljana, Slovenia

apartments
27
houses
8
31 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 184 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale a modern penthouse duplex apartment in an accessible and family-friendly location (…
€598,000
4 room house in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
4 room house
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a wonderfully arranged terraced house in a quiet location with an excellent floor p…
€550,000
4 room house in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
4 room house
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 268 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a modern and very well-built semi-detached house located in a quiet location in Trn…
€1,70M
3 room house in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 room house
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
In an excellent and quiet location below Rožnik stands a beautifully residential house for s…
€959,000
3 room apartment with furniture, in city center in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 room apartment with furniture, in city center
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
For sale new, luxury apartments in the suburb Trnovo! In an excellent, quiet location in …
€989,000
2 room apartment with furniture, in city center in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
2 room apartment with furniture, in city center
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 239 m²
New, bright, comfortable and varied 3 bedroom apartment in a new building in Šiška (167.5 m2…
€1,20M
2 room apartment with balcony, in city center, with basement in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
2 room apartment with balcony, in city center, with basement
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 239 m²
We are renting a newer, bright, comfortable and lively 3-room penthouse apartment (usable ar…
€5,000
3 room apartment with furniture, in city center in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 room apartment with furniture, in city center
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 2/3
Spacious and lively apartment in the city center with high ceilings, in the pedestrian zone,…
€585,000
3 room apartment with balcony, in city center, with basement in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 room apartment with balcony, in city center, with basement
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Floor 2/4
Old city, bright and luxuriously furnished apartment in the city center, in Tabor. The ap…
€2,700
4 room house in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
4 room house
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 415 m²
Number of floors 2
Prestigious Villa with Breathtaking View of Rožna Dolina and mountain Krim. Just complete…
€2,99M
3 room house in city center, with parking in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 room house in city center, with parking
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 1
We present a beautiful modern house that combines living comfort and city life in the best w…
€1,70M
4 room house in city center, with parking in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
4 room house in city center, with parking
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 2
A brand new house under construction - an oasis of modern comfort and luxury. We are prou…
€995,000
1 room apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
1 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
For Rent: Beautiful New Apartment in the Heart of the City! We offer you the opportunity …
€1,500
Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/6
New apartment in the popular area of Ljubljana, Bezhigrad. 2 bedroom apartment 68.48 m2 wit…
€310,212
Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/3
€195,000
Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 61 m²
New apartment in the popular area of Ljubljana, Bezhigrad. 2 bedroom apartment of 60.85 m2 …
€286,390
Villa 4 room villa in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Villa 4 room villa
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 415 m²
Number of floors 3
We are selling a prestigious villa with a beautiful view of the Rozna dolina all the way to …
€3,40M
3 room apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Sale of apartments in the new neighborhood Devana Park II. The Devana Park II neighborhood o…
€1,01M
3 room apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Sale of apartments in the new neighborhood Devana Park II. The Devana Park II neighborhood o…
€770,985
2 room apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
2 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Sale of apartments in the new neighborhood Devana Park II. The Devana Park II neighborhood o…
€365,623
1 room apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
1 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Sale of apartments in the new neighborhood Devana Park II. The Devana Park II neighborhood o…
€338,885
2 room apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
2 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Sale of apartments in the new neighborhood Devana Park II. The Devana Park II neighborhood o…
€476,883
Apartment 1 bathroom in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment 1 bathroom
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Sale of apartments in the new neighborhood Devana Park II. The Devana Park II neighborhood o…
€183,536
2 room apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
2 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Sale of apartments in the new neighborhood Devana Park II. The Devana Park II neighborhood o…
€569,784
3 room apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Sale of apartments in the new neighborhood Devana Park II. The Devana Park II neighborhood o…
€524,494
1 room apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
1 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
Floor 4/4
Residence Carpe Diem by dr. Bitenc The residence represents a unique product range on the…
€614,748
1 room apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
1 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/4
Residence Carpe Diem by dr. Bitenc The residence represents a unique product range on the Sl…
€411,372
1 room apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
1 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/4
Residence Carpe Diem by dr. Bitenc The residence represents a unique product range on the Sl…
€386,743
1 room apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
1 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/4
Residence Carpe Diem by dr. Bitenc The residence represents a unique product range on the Sl…
€490,979
Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 160 m²
Elite apartment in Ljubljana. Luxurious furnished four-room apartment in a prestigious area…
€1,10M

