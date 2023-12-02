Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Residential
  4. Bled

Residential properties for sale in Bled, Slovenia

3 properties total found
House in Bled, Slovenia
House
Bled, Slovenia
Area 225 m²
€1,20M
per month
Apartment in Bled, Slovenia
Apartment
Bled, Slovenia
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 2
€390,000
per month
House in Bled, Slovenia
House
Bled, Slovenia
Area 390 m²
House in the Gorensk region, 6 km from the …
€445,000
per month
