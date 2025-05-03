Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia

Koper Capodistria
7
13 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Koper Capodistria, Slovenia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Koper Capodistria, Slovenia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 358 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive offer! For sale luxury house in Koper with magnificent view of the sea, Koper and …
$1,64M
Agency
NovusPro
Languages
English, Русский, Slovenščina
2 bedroom apartment in Marezige, Slovenia
2 bedroom apartment
Marezige, Slovenia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/2
idyllic apartment 82 m2 + Apartment Studio 40M2 in Marezigi Calm Solar Location, only 10 …
Price on request
Agency
NovusPro
Languages
English, Русский, Slovenščina
House in Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia
House
Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia
Area 205 m²
House with sea view.Detached house in a quiet area of ​​Spodnje Škofia, built in 2007, total…
$608,229
3 bedroom apartment in Koper Capodistria, Slovenia
3 bedroom apartment
Koper Capodistria, Slovenia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/2
Spacious four-room apartment with its own garden and terrace overlooking the sea Location: K…
Price on request
Agency
NovusPro
Languages
English, Русский, Slovenščina
House in Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia
House
Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia
Area 186 m²
Unique villa with sea view in Ankaran. Classic Istrian style villa, faced with Istrian sto…
$1,30M
5 bedroom house in Koper Capodistria, Slovenia
5 bedroom house
Koper Capodistria, Slovenia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 3
In the heart of Koper, a beautiful house of 110 sq.m. with a terrace of 80 sq.m. is for sale…
$580,534
Agency
NovusPro
Languages
English, Русский, Slovenščina
House in Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia
House
Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia
Area 360 m²
A house with a wonderful view of the sea, Copernet and Alps. House of the Lux class in a q…
$1,62M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Ankaran, Slovenia
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Ankaran, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
building and operating permits heat pump and air conditioning system installed high-qu…
$939,416
Agency
NovusPro
Languages
English, Русский, Slovenščina
Apartment in Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
A large apartment on the Adriatic coast. A beautiful four-room apartment with the atrium, …
$456,254
3 bedroom apartment in Koper Capodistria, Slovenia
3 bedroom apartment
Koper Capodistria, Slovenia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 3/3
Basic information:Apartment area: 114.6 m2Balcony: 7 m2 with stunning views of the sea and s…
$408,207
Agency
NovusPro
Languages
English, Русский, Slovenščina
1 bedroom apartment in Bonini, Slovenia
1 bedroom apartment
Bonini, Slovenia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
A cozy and bright 3-room apartment with its own garden in one of the most popular areas of t…
$407,416
Agency
NovusPro
Languages
English, Русский, Slovenščina
Apartment in Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia
Area 78 m²
Bright apartment with beautiful views of the coast. A three-room apartment with a functiona…
$325,053
