Residential properties for sale in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia

Ljubljana
37
43 properties total found
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€765,000
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,17M
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 3
€765,000
House with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
House with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 229 m²
20 minutes from Ljubljana a detached house is for sale, located in a quiet area. New buildin…
€599,950
2 room apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
2 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
An above-standard apartment with custom-made furniture is available for rent. The apartment …
€4,400
Villa Villa in Ig, Slovenia
Villa Villa
Ig, Slovenia
Area 322 m²
Number of floors 2
A beautiful house in English style for sale! It is located in a medium flood zone, but a …
€1,20M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 184 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale a modern penthouse duplex apartment in an accessible and family-friendly location (…
€598,000
5 room house with garage, with parking in Vodice, Slovenia
5 room house with garage, with parking
Vodice, Slovenia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
For sale a modern, low-energy house in a scenic and green location next to the forest (net 2…
€1,39M
4 room house in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
4 room house
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a wonderfully arranged terraced house in a quiet location with an excellent floor p…
€550,000
4 room house in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
4 room house
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 268 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a modern and very well-built semi-detached house located in a quiet location in Trn…
€1,70M
3 room house in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 room house
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
In an excellent and quiet location below Rožnik stands a beautifully residential house for s…
€959,000
3 room apartment with furniture, in city center in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 room apartment with furniture, in city center
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
For sale new, luxury apartments in the suburb Trnovo! In an excellent, quiet location in …
€989,000
2 room apartment with furniture, in city center in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
2 room apartment with furniture, in city center
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 239 m²
New, bright, comfortable and varied 3 bedroom apartment in a new building in Šiška (167.5 m2…
€1,20M
2 room apartment with balcony, in city center, with basement in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
2 room apartment with balcony, in city center, with basement
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 239 m²
We are renting a newer, bright, comfortable and lively 3-room penthouse apartment (usable ar…
€5,000
3 room house in Jezero, Slovenia
3 room house
Jezero, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 2
We are selling a modern, low-energy villa with a well-kept plot in the immediate vicinity of…
€1,15M
3 room apartment with furniture, in city center in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 room apartment with furniture, in city center
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 2/3
Spacious and lively apartment in the city center with high ceilings, in the pedestrian zone,…
€585,000
3 room apartment with balcony, in city center, with basement in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 room apartment with balcony, in city center, with basement
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Floor 2/4
Old city, bright and luxuriously furnished apartment in the city center, in Tabor. The ap…
€2,700
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garage, with mountain view in Skofljica, Slovenia
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garage, with mountain view
Skofljica, Slovenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 766 m²
For sale a modern designed villa in the heart of nature with spectacular views of Triglav an…
€3,25M
4 room house in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
4 room house
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 415 m²
Number of floors 2
Prestigious Villa with Breathtaking View of Rožna Dolina and mountain Krim. Just complete…
€2,99M
3 room house in city center, with parking in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 room house in city center, with parking
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 1
We present a beautiful modern house that combines living comfort and city life in the best w…
€1,70M
4 room house in city center, with parking in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
4 room house in city center, with parking
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 2
A brand new house under construction - an oasis of modern comfort and luxury. We are prou…
€995,000
1 room apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
1 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
For Rent: Beautiful New Apartment in the Heart of the City! We offer you the opportunity …
€1,500
Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/6
New apartment in the popular area of Ljubljana, Bezhigrad. 2 bedroom apartment 68.48 m2 wit…
€310,212
Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 61 m²
New apartment in the popular area of Ljubljana, Bezhigrad. 2 bedroom apartment of 60.85 m2 …
€286,390
Villa 4 room villa in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Villa 4 room villa
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 415 m²
Number of floors 3
We are selling a prestigious villa with a beautiful view of the Rozna dolina all the way to …
€3,40M
3 room apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Sale of apartments in the new neighborhood Devana Park II. The Devana Park II neighborhood o…
€1,01M
3 room apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Sale of apartments in the new neighborhood Devana Park II. The Devana Park II neighborhood o…
€770,985
2 room apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
2 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Sale of apartments in the new neighborhood Devana Park II. The Devana Park II neighborhood o…
€365,623
1 room apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
1 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Sale of apartments in the new neighborhood Devana Park II. The Devana Park II neighborhood o…
€338,885
2 room apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
2 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Sale of apartments in the new neighborhood Devana Park II. The Devana Park II neighborhood o…
€476,883

