Monthly rent of residential properties in Slovenia

6 properties total found
Office with Parking, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Office with Parking, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 498 m²
Number of floors 6
Location: The newer and neat business building is located in an accessible location with ea…
€7,733
per night
Office with Air conditioner in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Office with Air conditioner
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 773 m²
Number of floors 4
We rent a bourgeois representative building with an extraordinary location and a view of Lju…
€16,983
per night
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Kitchen in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Kitchen
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Floor 2/5
In the very center of Ljubljana, a 5-minute walk from Prešern Square, we are offering a beau…
€3,200
per night
3 room apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 10
  We are renting a brand new, still unoccupied luxury 4-room apartment in Spodnja Šiška. …
€4,000
per night
2 room apartment with Kitchen, with Balcony / loggia, with Dishwasher in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
2 room apartment with Kitchen, with Balcony / loggia, with Dishwasher
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
  We are renting a new, not yet occupied 3-room apartment in the center of Ljubljana. The…
€2,100
per night
3 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/4
For rent  a luxury apartment with custom-made new furnishings. The apartment features 3 bedr…
€3,900
per night
