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Residential properties for sale in Medvode, Slovenia

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houses
3
3 properties total found
House in Medvode, Slovenia
House
Medvode, Slovenia
Area 201 m²
New house in the suburbs of LjubljanaOn the outskirts of the village of Smlednik, surrounded…
$880,838
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Villa in Medvode, Slovenia
Villa
Medvode, Slovenia
Area 130 m²
In one of the most beautiful and at the same time the most protected natural corners of Slov…
$798,460
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4 bedroom house in Rakovnik, Slovenia
4 bedroom house
Rakovnik, Slovenia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 2
In the serene residential neighborhood of Rakovnik, located in the municipality of Medvode, …
$1,24M
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