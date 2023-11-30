Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Residential
  4. Medvode

Residential properties for sale in Medvode, Slovenia

houses
3
3 properties total found
House in Medvode, Slovenia
House
Medvode, Slovenia
Area 531 m²
€570,000
House in Medvode, Slovenia
House
Medvode, Slovenia
Area 387 m²
€999,000
House in Medvode, Slovenia
House
Medvode, Slovenia
Area 262 m²
In a very beautiful, quiet and isolated place, 15 minutes from Ljubljana, a separate family…
€630,000
