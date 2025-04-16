Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Upravna enota Izola Unita amministrativa Isola
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Upravna enota Izola Unita amministrativa Isola, Slovenia

2 properties total found
House in Izola Isola, Slovenia
House
Izola Isola, Slovenia
Area 238 m²
House with sea view. A detached house in a quiet area with sea view and only 2 km from Simo…
$398,734
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SLOINVEST
Languages
English, Русский, Slovenščina
House in Jagodje, Slovenia
House
Jagodje, Slovenia
Area 751 m²
Eco-residence   luxury class. In the heart of Karst, known as the “Slovenian Tuscany”, thi…
$3,57M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SLOINVEST
Languages
English, Русский, Slovenščina
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Upravna enota Izola Unita amministrativa Isola, Slovenia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes