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Residential properties for sale in Maribor, Slovenia

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houses
5
5 properties total found
House in Maribor, Slovenia
House
Maribor, Slovenia
Area 675 m²
Villa of the late XIX century, built by architect J. R. Klotz, is a beautiful example of a r…
$2,87M
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Villa in Maribor, Slovenia
Villa
Maribor, Slovenia
Area 675 m²
Villa of the late XIX century, built by architect J. R. Klotz, is a beautiful example of a r…
$2,91M
Leave a request
Villa in Maribor, Slovenia
Villa
Maribor, Slovenia
Area 675 m²
Villa of the late XIX century, built by architect J. R. Klotz, is a beautiful example of a r…
$2,93M
Leave a request
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa in Maribor, Slovenia
Villa
Maribor, Slovenia
Area 882 m²
Luxury Villa in a Single PlaceExclusive luxury villa located in a beautiful and secluded loc…
$2,54M
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2 bedroom house in Ruperce, Slovenia
2 bedroom house
Ruperce, Slovenia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
The project “Between Hills and Stars” is a unique concept and design of living, set in the p…
$1,03M
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Properties features in Maribor, Slovenia

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