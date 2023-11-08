Residential properties for sale in Maribor, Slovenia

Show property on map Show properties list
House in Maribor, Slovenia
House
Maribor, Slovenia
Area 507 m²
€990,000
House in Maribor, Slovenia
House
Maribor, Slovenia
Area 228 m²
New townhouse in Trnovo, Ljubljana. New twin townhouse on one of the most beautiful locati…
€1,10M
Penthouse 3 rooms in Maribor, Slovenia
Penthouse 3 rooms
Maribor, Slovenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 158 m²
Floor 3/3
In one of the most beautiful parts of the city center of Maribor, on the left bank of the Dr…
€1,650
Townhouse in Maribor, Slovenia
Townhouse
Maribor, Slovenia
Area 449 m²
Number of floors 4
Beautiful Townhouse for Sale in Maribor with Stunning Garden, View of Kalvarija, 3 Floors, a…
€1,18M
House in Maribor, Slovenia
House
Maribor, Slovenia
Area 554 m²
Number of floors 3
€3,15M
Apartment in Maribor, Slovenia
Apartment
Maribor, Slovenia
Area 132 m²
€1,10M
Apartment in Maribor, Slovenia
Apartment
Maribor, Slovenia
Area 98 m²
Apartment & nbsp; not far from & nbsp; Univ…
€310,000
2 room apartment in Maribor, Slovenia
2 room apartment
Maribor, Slovenia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
€220,000
Apartment with elevator, with basement in Maribor, Slovenia
Apartment with elevator, with basement
Maribor, Slovenia
Area 71 m²
€340,000

