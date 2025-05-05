Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia

Piran Pirano
3
9 properties total found
Apartment in Piran Pirano, Slovenia
Apartment
Piran Pirano, Slovenia
Area 24 m²
Floor 1/3
This fully furnished ground-floor apartment, located just a short walk from the iconic Tarti…
$161,463
Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English
Apartment in Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Area 44 m²
Apartment on the Slovenian Adriatic coast. Renovated, beautiful two-bedroom apartment facin…
$292,520
House in Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
House
Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Area 316 m²
A multi-apartment house with large land plots with a beautiful view of the salt marshes.The …
$3,15M
6 bedroom house in Piran Pirano, Slovenia
6 bedroom house
Piran Pirano, Slovenia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
A house is sold in a prestigious area – Sichovlier, Portoroge The object consists of four …
$1,57M
Agency
NovusPro
Languages
English, Русский, Slovenščina
Apartment in Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Area 40 m²
A cozy apartment on the coast. The apartment is located on the second floor of a 5-storey …
$229,700
Apartment in Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Area 180 m²
Large apartment within walking distance of the Adriatic Sea.For sale apartment located in a …
$855,977
House in Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
House
Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Area 86 m²
Plot of land for construction of a villa on the Adriatic coast. We offer you a unique prope…
$1,55M
Apartment in Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartment on the sea coast of Slovenia .Luxurious three-room apartment with a terrace, stora…
$597,221
Apartment in Piran Pirano, Slovenia
Apartment
Piran Pirano, Slovenia
Area 200 m²
Penthouse on the Adriatic coast of Slovenia.In a beautiful location, in close proximity to t…
$1,48M
