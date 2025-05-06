Immigration programs in Slovenia

Search Immigration Programs
Hide
Search Immigration Programs
Search parameters
Sort
Residence permit
Residence permit in Slovenia
Residence permit in Slovenia
Slovenia Slovenia
from
$1,570
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 2 months
The optimal scheme is selected and there is complete support until the moment of receipt of documents. It includes the execution of all documents, in instances and their submission to state bodies, an option is possible online, without your personal presence.
Immigration consultant
NovusPro
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go